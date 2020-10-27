Bismarck photographer celebrates women in business every day

It’s National Women’s Small Business Month and a Bismarck photographer says she’s celebrating women every day. KX News met up with her to learn more.

Rachael Neva is a jack of all trades but mainly a photographer now. She loves capturing the scenic parts of North Dakota and the business side of professionals in our state.

Neva is originally from South Dakota. She grew up in Wyoming but her heart is in the countrysides around Bismarck.

“It just brings out playfullness adventure and I just love that type of scene,” said Neva.

That scene brings people to life in her photoshoots. She’s been in the Bismarck Mandan area for 10 years. And after taking a photography workshop in 2014, she decided to make a career of it.

“I just couldn’t put my camera down. There’s skills that you learn and if you don’t use them you totally forget how to use it. So I just continued with it,” said Neva.

Taking photos of her kids, moving on to focus on scenic views of North Dakota and also, women business professionals.

“Well, I just love working with women of all walks of life, and typically they come in not very confident. A lot of women don’t like their pictures taken,” said Neva.

She says it’s her job to make them feel confident in order to elevate their brand. And her own work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Recently she won 5 bronze awards in a National Photography competition. She says it’s all about your attitude.

“It’s just a mindset that you are shooting on a professional level and you just kind of

want to see where you’re at skill-wise and you just continue to push yourself to those types of standards,” said Neva.

And it’s those standards that makes her a woman worth celebrating. Her advice to any budding entrepreneurs out there — Go for it, you never know unless you try.

Neva also founded the Facebook page, North Dakota Through the Lens. This is a group to share and appreciate images of North Dakota its scenic beauty, wildlife, history, good life, and traditions. You can find a link to that group here.