Bismarck physician arrested on facilitating prostitution charges

A Bismarck doctor was arrested on suspicion of facilitating prostitution at a massage parlor.

Earlier this month, we reported on a police raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson.

At the time, Police arrested 65-year-old Lance Jacobson and 56-year-old Jiang Jennings both of Hanover Park, Illinois, for allegedly facilitating prostitution.

On Sept. 10, police also arrested 66-year-old Craig Grorud who is named in state records as the owner of the Hong Kong Spa.

Grorud is licensed as a medical doctor in North Dakota and Minnesota, but it’s unclear whether he was practicing medicine at the time of his arrest.

Detectives in Bismarck and Dickinson executed the search warrants after they recieved complaints from citizens and investigative work, detectives found employees at these facilities were offering sexual acts during massages.

The case is still under investigation.