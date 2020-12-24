Bismarck residents get last-minute preparations done before Christmas

Between last-minute shopping and baking preparing for Christmas looks a little different this year. KX News spoke to some Bismarck residents who say they’re doing a little more preparation before those family gatherings.

There are so many places to shop locally and people are taking full advantage of the time left before Christmas.

It’s the final stretch for holiday shopping, with many picking up some last minute gifts.

Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director Kirkwood Mall says, “I try to do all my shopping here at the mall and it’s been great. I found all my items that I need and I still have a couple left just like a lot of other people.”

One thing the pandemic hasn’t changed this holiday season is the traffic that comes with last-minute shopping. One Bismarck woman says she’s excited to be with her family this weekend but she needed a few things first.

Andrea Carson, a last-minute shopper says, “We’re just kinda out and about to see what’s going on in the mall and then just finishing up getting small little gifts for my kids.”

Kirkwood Mall has seen an increase in customers over the last few days. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice social distancing while inside the mall.

And some shoppers say they’re being mindful about gatherings too.

Andrea says, “Even when we’re sitting around having family time we’ll make sure we’re six feet apart as much as we can and making sure we’re using good handwashing skills.”

Others are taking it another step farther.

Kristy GadorRapid Tester says, “My husband is sick with COVID so I wanted to make sure I don’t have it. We won’t be seeing any family over Christmas anyway.

There was a free rapid testing opportunity at Gateway Mall that gave members in the community a chance to see if they had the virus before the holiday weekend.

Zachary Follman, the non-commissioned officer in charge says, “We’re trying to test as many people as we can so that way those asymptomatic people when they test positive, they’re not spreading COVID 19.”

So whether you’re rapidly shopping or rapid testing, the message is the same– staying safe while giving your presence as a present.

There will be more rapid testing done today as well as Saturday and Sunday, December 26th and 27th at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck starting at 10 am.