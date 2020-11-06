Bismarck Turkey Trot tradition runs despite the pandemic

If you’ve ever wanted to train for a 5k or 10k now is your chance. The Turkey Trot is taking place in just a few weeks In Bismarck.

Despite all the events being canceled the Turkey Trot is one tradition, COVID can’t stop. The Turkey Trot is an annual fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis of North Dakota organization. And this year is the 31st year the event has taken place. It’s grown to include as many as 2000 people over the years

typically held on Thanksgiving day.

A Turkey Trot runner, Katie Chumley says, “It’s a cool cause.I like the challenge. I like to get out there and see if I can run the 5k on my own without stopping and it helps me get back into shape. And over the years I’ve done it with friends and family as well and it’s kind of something exciting to look forward to on thanksgiving day.”

Even in the cold weather, people still get bundled up like a butterball turkey and run or walk for a cause.

Turkey Trot Director Pam Thomson says, “It’s just a way to get the word out about our organization and do something healthy on a holiday and have fun with friends and family. It’s become a tradition.”

A tradition that even a global pandemic can’t break.

Pam says, “This year is gonna look a lot different.”

Each year 1500 to 2000 people line up.

“Just ready to go and ready to run,” says Pam.

In costumes…

She adds, “People dressed up as turkeys as pumpkin pie.”

But this year the starting times will be staggered. Volunteers will mask up and registration is online-only to prevent touchpoints and reduce congestion on the course.

“I think it can still be a fun family tradition, gather your family and friends — your pod so to speak. You can all start together and have a good time,” says Thompson.

And even without the big wall of runners, you can imagine there are people behind you cheering you on.

For information on how to register go here.