Bismarck woman creates a planner to navigate life during the pandemic

Staying productive in the middle of a pandemic has been a challenge for many. KX News spoke to a Bismarck woman who says despite the uncertainty of these times, time is your most precious asset so it’s important to manage it well.

Ashton Hauff is a community connector here in our region and she was struggling to find a way to balance it all. So she created a way to track her habits, meet goals, and be mindful and help others do it too.

27-year-old Ashton Hauff has a passion for seeing others succeed. So five years ago she created Makewell, a community for creatives in the upper Midwest to connect. Then took a step further to create The Good Kids last year.

Hauff says, “We get to help small businesses grow their business. And so I get to work with the exact same people that I help with Makewell but we get to specifically help them grow their brand.”

But she struggled creating healthy habits. Hauff says, “I was honestly at the edge of burnout. Because I was doing all these things. My schedule was jam packed and I really wanted this to be my long haul end game forever job. So I knew I needed to bring in some mindfulness, and some intentionality.. I needed to build in some healthy habits.”

That’s how Evertide was born in December 2019 and the physical copies came out at the height of the pandemic. Juila Tello with Hi Honey Salon says, “I would not say that I’m an organized person at all but the Evertide Planner is the first planner that’s actually worked for me and at the end of the day I actually feel relaxed with how much I’ve gotten done.”

This daily system uses free printables for meal prepping, time blocking and habit tracking. Hauff says, “We have our family, we have our jobs, we have our hobbies, we have our passions. So I’ve seen a lot of different go getters really enjoy the planner.”

Pandemic or not, life gets messy and Ashton says it’s important to make every moment count.

The 2021 planner just launched and what’s special about it, is there’s no dates or months in it.

Ashton says, with the uncertainty of the pandemic, everything changed. So she reformatted Evertide to meet the needs of people in this new season.

For information on how you can get your hands on one of these planners go here.