Bismarck Youth Football League looking for more players

Looking for something fun to get your kids up and off the couch and outdoors?

The Bismarck Youth Football League will get both boys and girls actively involved in the community. The league has been serving our region since 1973.

They have 30 teams available here in Bismarck, but also have teams all around our state.

The league currently has 562 children signed up but are looking for more. It’s not only a way for players to have fun but also learn the fundamentals.

The president of the league sat down with KX, and says it’s more than just playing football.

“If we are making a thousand smiles a day that’s a win. That’s way more than scoring points and just seeing the players interact with each other. When you start coaching and choose to stay a long time you will see a lot of these players in high school and these life long friendships you will still be shopping at a local store and will still holler out years later and say hey coach,” says President of BYFL, Donavan Klein.

Klein says girls have been slowly getting more involved with the league. This is for kids from 3rd grade all the way to 6th grade.

The BYFL has even purchased new helmets and shoulder pads to help minimize football injuries.

For more information and how you can sign up, click here.