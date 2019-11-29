Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: How local businesses can compete

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Black Friday has been around a lot longer than Cyber Monday. But the latter is becoming more and more popular with shoppers every year.

In 2018, Cyber Monday sales hit nearly $8 billion, which is an increase of 19.3 percent from a year ago, according to data from Adobe Analytics. That beat Black Friday sales that pulled in a record $6.2 billion dollars.

Transactions on mobile devices were up 55.6 percent on Cyber Monday in 2018, which equaled $2.2 billion in sales, meaning more people are switching to online shopping.

Retailers are looking for ways to get shoppers back into stores, and its something even small local stores are trying to figure out.

KX Tech Guru Marlo Anderson tells us he is seeing a lot more local businesses taking action to compete with Cyber Monday.

“Local shops are even getting into the action, and that’s what I think is really unique about this,” says Anderson. “So instead of just having Black Friday sales, now more stores also have an online presence as well and starting to compete with the larger entities by offering Cyber Monday opportunities for the customers too, so they can leverage Cyber Monday even if they are a local business.”

KX spoke with Gordmans in Bismarck about what they are doing to compete with Cyber Monday as a store that does not have online shopping available.

Black Friday is widely believed to be the best day to buy appliances. December 1st is said to be the best day for discounts on toys and December 2nd is the best to shop for electronics.

There is expected to be $143.7 billion in holiday spending for this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge