Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: How local businesses can compete

Black Friday has been around a lot longer than Cyber Monday. But the latter is becoming more and more popular with shoppers every year.

In 2018, Cyber Monday sales hit nearly $8 billion, which is an increase of 19.3 percent from a year ago, according to data from Adobe Analytics. That beat Black Friday sales that pulled in a record $6.2 billion dollars.

Transactions on mobile devices were up 55.6 percent on Cyber Monday in 2018, which equaled $2.2 billion in sales, meaning more people are switching to online shopping.

Retailers are looking for ways to get shoppers back into stores, and its something even small local stores are trying to figure out.

KX Tech Guru Marlo Anderson tells us he is seeing a lot more local businesses taking action to compete with Cyber Monday.

“Local shops are even getting into the action, and that’s what I think is really unique about this,” says Anderson. “So instead of just having Black Friday sales, now more stores also have an online presence as well and starting to compete with the larger entities by offering Cyber Monday opportunities for the customers too, so they can leverage Cyber Monday even if they are a local business.”

KX spoke with Gordmans in Bismarck about what they are doing to compete with Cyber Monday as a store that does not have online shopping available.

Black Friday is widely believed to be the best day to buy appliances. December 1st is said to be the best day for discounts on toys and December 2nd is the best to shop for electronics.

There is expected to be $143.7 billion in holiday spending for this year.