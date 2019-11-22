Lori Lashman, owner of BodyLabUSA and medium Jodie Harvala join us on Good Day Dakota to talk about a holistic healing and spiritual event taking place Saturday, November 23rd.
Vendors will offer psychic, taro and angel readings, energy healers and crystals, and much more at the BodyLabUSA Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair.
This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AmVets Post #9 in Bismarck. There is a 5 dollar entrance fee, and you can click here for more information on all they have to offer.