We’ve been sharing subtle, and maybe not so subtle reminders for you to plan ahead for this Valentine’s Day.

This morning on Good Day Dakota, we have another option for you to consider – Valentine’s serenades!

Dawn Hagerott, Associate Professor of Music at Bismarck State College joined to tell us about the Bismarck State College Men’s Ensemble and what they have to offer.

They are booking fast, so be sure to contact Dawn today if you want to book that Serenade!

You can contact Dawn at (701)-224-5768 and at: dawn.hagerott@bismarckstate.edu

They are all booked up, but you can get on their waiting list in case a slot falls through. And, you can be up first next year!

They will be performed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and all proceeds go toward BSC music scholarships.