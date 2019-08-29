Busch Latte: Get it in North Dakota before it runs out

How do you refer to your beer? We often hear people refer to it as a brewski, a cold one, and some would even say a cold coffee, but what do you call a Busch Light?

If you are like many midwest natives you probably often refer to it as a Busch Latte. That’s exactly what you will be seeing on the Busch Light boxes in our state for a short period of time.

McQuade Marketing Community Events Coordinator Heather Nelsen says, “Anheuser-Busch, probably a year and a half ago, heard people refer to them as ‘lattes’ and they decided in our region they were going to come out with the cans so you could actually have a can of beer that was branded as a Busch Latte. “

She says the idea started off as a joke.

“They released an Instagram post about a year and a half ago and when the pumpkin spice lattes came out where they were basically teasing people and they went crazy over it,” says Nelsen. “And then the more they talked about it, the more the brewery decided they wanted to release it.”

In August, the company launched the Busch Latte 30-pack exclusively in seven Midwest states including North and South Dakota, but only for a limited time. The newly designed cans come with a parody commercial that was all inspired by 80s and 90s coffee commercials, to show its okay to drink a beer in the morning.

But don’t worry — Busch Latte doesn’t taste any different than the original Busch Light. “There was some confusion that people were thinking that they actually changed the liquid that was in the can,” says Nelsen. “It was still a smart idea because I would say probably 80 percent of it was positive feedback opposed to negative.”

Shannon Lemar with Williquors Beer and Spirits adds, “That was one of the things when we first got it is everyone thought there was coffee in it, but like I said if you thought there was coffee in it you probably don’t drink enough Busch Light.”

Lemar says the new logo has brought in a lot of new customers.

“We posted it on Facebook and the response was crazy. I mean in the first 3 days we probably rolled around five hundred 30-packs,” says Lemar.

McQuade Distributing has already delivered all their Bush Lattes to local vendors. They say they won’t be getting any more.

“It’s just one of those ‘hot things,’ where certain beers for a certain time are really popular, and it feels like Busch Light is on top right now and its something that’s hot and people want to be apart of it,” Nelsen says.

If you aren’t able to find any of the cans left, McQuade also hasdoes have some pretty sweet Busch Latte merchandise. Busch has even just introduced their brand new Pumpkin Spice Latte Super Hard Seltzer.



