Celebrate an Ice Cold Christmas this Sunday

The whole family is invited to celebrate an Ice Cold Christmas this weekend and we’re not talking about the weather.

This Sunday will mark the eighth annual event hosted by the Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club.

Families are invited to the entirely free event to celebrate the holidays with a gift, a picture with Santa, food, and fun.



The club bought and wrapped nearly 500 presents that are ready to go, all thanks to donations collected from ICR, other clubs, organizations, and individuals throughout the year.



Last year, the event was so big that the club had to pick a new, bigger location for this year so that people aren’t left waiting in the cold.

“It’s important to have this to bring the community closer together, to strengthen the bond between motorcycle clubs, and the kids and our communities that we help out with,” said ICR coordinator, Brad Wobbema.

Ice Cold Christmas is this Sunday, December 15, from 10 to 4 at The Grand Hotel.

Wobbema said they’ve had people come from as far as Williston and they hope that the event can continue to grow each year.