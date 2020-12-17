Celebrating Human Rights Month in North Dakota

This year has demonstrated what human rights are for and December is Universal Human Rights Month.

2020 has brought human rights to the forefront of many public debates. This includes not only our right to health, but the right to be safe at work, to peacefully express our opinions, and to live free of discrimination.

So what are our basic human rights and how can we celebrate them?

Human rights are relevant to all of us, not just those who face restriction or mistreatment. That’s why the role of a Legislative Coordinator is so important.

KX News met with two advocates for human rights to learn why they’re so relevant in times like these.

Brandi Hardy says, “My role as the Legislative Coordinator is to educate legislators in the House and Senate this year on what are good policies that should be going through to support community members in North Dakota.”

She says human rights protect you in your day-to-day life. Such as your right to express your opinions, your right to an education, your right to a private and family life, and your right not to be mistreated by the state.

Brandi says, “Additionally to my role I get to help educate community members and continue membership engagement for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.”

This helps the community become aware of who’s making decisions for them and how they’re making those decisions. Brandi says human rights tries to encompass underserved populations, disabilities, age, gender identities, sexual orientation, as well as minority religions, people of color, or indigenous individuals.

Katie Winbauer, the 2019-2020 President of International Human Rights Organization at UND School of Law says, “People need to have a voice that’s talking to the people who make decisions. So Brandi has a really important role to be the voice of people who might not otherwise have their voices heard.”

So what are some ways to celebrate this month and every month moving forward?

Katie says, “I think the most important thing to remember in reflecting on this human rights month is just reflecting on our differences but how we can respect those differences.”

Brandi says, “Sometimes those basic conversation skills is a way you can celebrate each other or if you know that one of your colleagues or friends are involved with a social movement asking them why they’re involved, and what interests them and how can you help.”

Both ladies agree to take a little time out of your schedule to educate yourself. Learn more about the people around you. Chances are, it’ll humanize them and help you understand that they aren’t people to be “afraid” of.

For more information on your basic human rights, go here.