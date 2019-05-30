Change in lifestyle in exchange for a longer life? People weigh in

Would you give up unhealthy habits to tack on 10 years to your life?



A survey shows that three in five people wouldn’t change their lifestyle choices for the extra decade.



The study by an insurance company shows that about a third of the 2,000 people surveyed said they didn’t see health warnings about poor habits to be as detrimental as actually stripping years off a lifetime.



KX News spoke to a doctor who says living an unhealthy lifestyle is about more than just living a longer life.



“Everyone should just do a happy medium,” Dr. Marisa Albertson said. “Live what’s comfortable, but know the impact of what you’re doing.”



That happy medium could not only give you more time to live, but a better way of living.



Dr. Albertson says bad habits like smoking, drinking, and eating poorly can lead to frequent hospital visits, changes in medicine, chronic cough or heart, and weight issues .. ultimately leading to a depleting quality of life.



“Until you have an event where maybe you see someone close to you hospitalized, or you were diagnosed with something, it’s hard to really know what kind of impact your lifestyle is having,” Dr. Albertson added.



A recent survey by Vantis Life shows that 58% of smokers say they wouldn’t quit in exchange for a longer life, and 57% of drinkers say they wouldn’t give up drinking, either.



Similarly, 56% of the two-thousand Americans surveyed said that they’d rather continue to eat fatty foods.



Dr. Albertson said, “In the moment, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to amount to much but down the line, all those things come into play and it really impacts how somebody can live the life they want.”



If living a healthier lifestyle would add ten years to your life, what would you change? That’s the question KX News had for people and many of the responses were pretty similar.



“Probably diet, more organic, less sugar.” one woman said.

“Eating habits, healthier food choices, not so much processed food.” said another.

Another agreed, “Eat healthier, cut out those carbs and processed foods, sugar. Drink more water, get exercise, make it more of a priority.”



With diet being the number one issue for these people, Albertson says she tells her patients to keep caloric intake down, factor in more fruits and vegetables, and get at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week.



“I think that most people just need something reasonable, a way of life that you can stick to,” she said.



One example of a reasonable way of life is to trade in dieting a few times a year to shape up to incorporating more fruits and veggies on a daily basis.