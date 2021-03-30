Combat seasonal allergies naturally, according to a Bismarck naturopathic doctor

As plants begin to bloom and Spring makes a comeback, so do seasonal allergies. However, there are many ways to help reduce or prevent allergy symptoms.

Dr. Stephanie Nishek, a naturopathic doctor in Bismarck, says symptoms like itchy eyes and throat, runny nose, or congestion can be prevented by simply adjusting a few things.

Seasonal allergies typically come from contact with pollen and can be reduced by limiting your time outdoors or eliminating certain foods like sugar or dairy which cause inflammation. Dr. Nishek says there’s also a correlation between seasonal allergy onset and gut health.

“Lots of research behind taking probiotics and eating fermented foods and these foods that deliver probiotic benefits to help to stabilize the allergic response,” said Dr. Nishek.

She also says foods like onions, garlic and ginger can help ward off symptoms of allergies, too.

There are other foods and drinks that are fermented that also help fight off allergies, reduce inflammation, and help your immune system naturally.