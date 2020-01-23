Come hungry to Chili Bowl V and support Independence Inc.

Some may call it Minot’s best-tasting fundraiser and is the biggest event of the year for Independence Inc, a non-profit, disability rights organization.

It’s happening tonight, and all are invited to come hungry.

Tonight’s event, Chili Bowl V, will host 11 chili variations for guests to try — each cook is vying for the title of 2020’s Chili Bowl Champion.



Tickets are 20 dollars per person which not only gets you a belly full of chili, but it gets you a raffle ticket for the many prizes up for grabs, plus it supports Independence Inc.



Last year, the chili cook-off brought in nearly 10,000 dollars which is a huge help in making the many services Independence Inc offers possible.

“That 10,000 dollars is going to help us to educate a youth with a disability to plan for a successful adulthood,” said Scott Burlingame, Independence Inc.’s executive director. “It might help us to help a person who’s transitioning from a nursing home to stay at home, and it might help us to teach someone something like transportation or how to ride a bus or something like that so it’s extraordinarily important.”



Independence Inc. serves people in Ward County and 11 surrounding counties as well, all for free.



An estimated 1 in 5 people have some sort of disability.

That means supporting the organization at this event or in other ways, could support 20% of the 11-county population.



The event is Thursday, January 23 from 5-8 at the Clarion Hotel.