Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Come hungry to Chili Bowl V and support Independence Inc.

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some may call it Minot’s best-tasting fundraiser and is the biggest event of the year for Independence Inc, a non-profit, disability rights organization.
It’s happening tonight, and all are invited to come hungry.

Tonight’s event, Chili Bowl V, will host 11 chili variations for guests to try — each cook is vying for the title of 2020’s Chili Bowl Champion.

Tickets are 20 dollars per person which not only gets you a belly full of chili, but it gets you a raffle ticket for the many prizes up for grabs, plus it supports Independence Inc.

Last year, the chili cook-off brought in nearly 10,000 dollars which is a huge help in making the many services Independence Inc offers possible.

“That 10,000 dollars is going to help us to educate a youth with a disability to plan for a successful adulthood,” said Scott Burlingame, Independence Inc.’s executive director. “It might help us to help a person who’s transitioning from a nursing home to stay at home, and it might help us to teach someone something like transportation or how to ride a bus or something like that so it’s extraordinarily important.”

Independence Inc. serves people in Ward County and 11 surrounding counties as well, all for free.

An estimated 1 in 5 people have some sort of disability.

That means supporting the organization at this event or in other ways, could support 20% of the 11-county population.

The event is Thursday, January 23 from 5-8 at the Clarion Hotel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Chili Bowl V preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chili Bowl V preview"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23"

Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures"

5th Annual Sanford Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "5th Annual Sanford Classic"

U-Mary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey"

McClusky

Thumbnail for the video titled "McClusky"

Goodrich School Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Goodrich School Change"

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Burleigh Co Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Co Election"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge