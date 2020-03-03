Coronavirus sparks stock market concerns

It’s been a tough couple weeks for investors with the stock market in its largest decline since 2008 over fears of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, The S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported drops in over 10 percent in the stock market last week.

KX News spoke with Capital Credit Union Financial Advisor who says the drop is something investors have been preparing for and not to overthink the situation.

Due to the size of China and the major role it plays in the manufacturing for the world, the fact the coronavirus hit there has intensified the fear for people in the stock market.

Investment Advisor John Weis says, “We have seen the DOW rise to the highest point in history and then fall pretty rapidly. So we have seen a decrease in probably the fastest rate ever but what we are being told by the experts is that it could lead to one of the fastest recoveries too.”

Weis says the coronavirus– coupled with it being an election year, stock valuations, the volatile bond market, and recession fear– has created the perfect storm, but he says people shouldn’t be worried.

Weis says, “One thing we can always rest assured with our economy is that we will come out of it– it’s just a matter of time and how much time it will take.”

For people coming up for retirement Weis says it might be a little scary right now, but wants to remind everyone that the DOW reports are constantly changing.

KX News spoke with one retiree and investor who says he’s not concerned at all with the drop.

Larry Hatzenbuhler says, “The economy is in good shape. Things are good, interest rates are low, business is good. This is a temporary thing– it will probably get a lot worse before it gets better. But if anyone was to panic now and sell– I would say that would be a very large mistake on their part. Just calm down and watch less news.”

If you are panicking the best thing to do is talk to your financial professional.

Weis adds, “Meet with your advisor– seek a moment to just sit down with him for an hour and find out what’s going on in your portfolio and what things have been done as far as allocation and diversification so you can tolerate those downfalls in the market.”

Monday showed major improvements in the stock market and The Dow jumped up by over 1,200 points.