Couples give advice on long-lasting love

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Valentine’s Day has couples all over the world celebrating their love however they so choose.

To honor the holiday, KX News spoke to couples who have been married the majority of their lives.

They don’t claim to be experts, but what we do know is that they’ve all done something right along the way.

Joe & Janice Juma, Marie & Marvin Felan, and Adrien and Dolores Belcourt have a collective 180 years of marriage among them, but it seems to have gone by in a flash.
“It has been a wonderful life,” Marie Felan, married 52 years, said.

They all remember how they met and the day they got married like it was just a short time ago.

“I had a little skip in my step back then,” Janice Juma said, “but the skip has kind of gone out as we got older.”
“Yeah, if she would’ve told me about that …” her husband Joe said with a laugh.

But they all agree that marriage isn’t always easy, and that’s okay, as long as each person, equally, gives their best effort.

“[It takes] hard work,” Dolores Belcourt said. Her husband, Adrien agreed. “You got to give and take. But we were both so busy all the time that we didn’t have time to fight.”

“You gotta share everything,” Felan said. “Everybody has to give and take. It isn’t a one-way street, ever.”

Joe Juma added, “When you have disagreements and they say something you don’t like, you just got to learn to forgive them.”

So what’s the secret behind a loving and long-lasting marriage? According to the Belcourts, Felans, and Jumas, it’s establishing your differences, your similarities, meeting in the middle, and making each other laugh.

“Well I knew I was irresistible,” Joe Juma said with a laugh. “Other than that, I was a lonely country boy out there on the farm. I just took the first gal I saw!”

Janice said marriage seems harder nowadays, though, that couples are faced with a lot more challenges than what she faced when her marriage was once new.
“This guy or that gal looks better than the one you married,”
… but did we mention the importance of a good sense of humor?
Joe chimed in, “That couldn’t happen. You think they could look better than me?”
No! Not you,” Janice said. “I’m not talking about you!

The three couples were honored at Elmcroft of Minot for their many years of dedication to one another.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Flower Shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shop"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge