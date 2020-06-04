COVID-19 can’t stop ND cornhole league this summer

We have limited time in the sun here in North Dakota and it’s important to enjoy the time, but also keeping social distancing in mind.

The 701 Capital Cornhole League started only a couple of years ago and now is the perfect time sign up, not only to enjoy the weather but do something active that will keep you 6 feet apart from people.

President of 701 Captital Cornhole Brian Ficek says, “It kind of started in my backyard in a way. My son in law built me a set of boards for fathers day– and we used to play on them and he would kick my butt, and I got to the point where I was tired of getting my butt kicked.”

That’s when Ficek started practicing and getting better. After competing in tournaments at Gideon’s in Lincoln, he wanted to start a league of his own. And that’s how 701 Capital Cornhole began.

Ficek says, “We did a spring fever tournament and we tried to do one this year but coronavirus kicked us out–but the first time we had that we had 59 people out of 64. It was a fantastic turnout. It was our first big tournament and everyone that was there was in awe.

He tells me the league grew like a mushroom. They make all their boards from scratch– and their players keep coming back.

Ficek is making sure to take the right precautions during the pandemic and says this is the perfect hobby to start right now.

“I actually tested positive for coronavirus and one of the things I researched while I was laying around doing nothing was getting out in the sun really helps out,” says Ficek. “The one day I got out of the sun– three days later I felt so much better.”

Marketing Director at The Drink Lakewood Natalie Eslinger can attest to that. She tells me since starting the league at The Drink Lakewood, she’s seeing more smiles on people’s faces and they’ve been getting more business.

Eslinger says, “It’s everybody’s favorite part. We got a big JENGA but cornhole really pushes everyone outside. You can be in the sunshine and you’re making the most out of your summer. I think it’s something definitely as a community we need right now.”

Eslinger even signed up herself and says it doesn’t matter if you’re a pro or not.

“I have my days where I’m really good and I have my days I can’t hit the board,” says Eslinger.

Ficek adds, “It’s not necessarily about having a hard core tournament– we just want to make everyone better and that makes us better. It brings the whole cornhole tournament and all the cornhole fanatics in and it just makes everyone better to have more fun and more competitive and that’s what I enjoy.”

Not only is it fun–but they also give back to the community.

“We’ve done a couple of charity tournaments. We are planning on doing more charity tournaments because we enjoy doing those. We love playing the game. We are going to try and promote the game as best we can– if we can do charity tournaments then that’s what we are going to do.

They are hoping to plan at least 3 to 4 charity events by the end of the year. The league will officially begin on June 9th.

701 Capital Cornhole is one of only 2 leagues in the area right now. For more information, click here.