COVID-19 causes difficulties for new candidates

Pandemic or not the election season is still on. However COVID-19 has made it tough for first time candidates.

Krisanna Holkup Peterson is running for House in District 32.

She tells KX News its been hard to get her name out in the public during this time. She can’t go knock on doors, visit with people in person, and she says she’s had to do everything over the internet.

Peterson says she planned on holding parades, fundraisers, now, those are not possible. However she tells KX News the reason keeping her motivated and why she is running, is her son.

“What kind of happened is before he got diagnosed with autism, he had more of a mental health diagnosis and there’s not a lot of supports for that,” says Holkup Peterson. “And it didn’t seem right because she would work with kids and I was like how are they getting help and he isn’t.”

While there’s been some hardships Peterson says they have been doing the best they can to keep conferences and meeting going.

“It’s going to be pretty hard regardless this definitely puts a wrench in it. There have been some online classes which have been good. Like we had our convention for our state NPL Dem convention and I thought that worked out great instead of meeting in person,” Holkup Peterson adds.

Peterson is a teacher and an advocate for not only her son, but all students with learning and physical disabilities.

