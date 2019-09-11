Cowgirls for a Cure: Fighting breast cancer one horse at a time

It’s time to get those cowboy boots and hats out (or should we say cowgirl boots and hats?) because this weekend is the second annual Cowgirls for a Cure fundraiser.

The Cowgirl for a Cure program all started last year. Every dollar raised will support local North Dakota patients and research to end breast cancer.

This barrel racing competition is all to benefit the Edith Sanford Breast Initiative. It all started when one of the Sanford employees combine helping his favorite cause with his wife’s love of barrel racing.

The event raised over $40,000 last year and had over 100 contestants. Over $10,000 worth of prize money was awarded.

Director of the Sanford Health Foundation Sara Haugen says, “For me to be apart of Edith is huge. My mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor, I have a little girl who should someday not have to worry about this. So being able to raise funds to support research and breast cancer care — it means the world because we are able to help local women get the care that they need and ensure future generations don’t have to worry about it.”

All participants and people coming are encouraged to wear pink in honor of breast cancer survivors. This will be held at the Beard Arena in Menoken, North Dakota.

They currently have raised over $25-thousand dollars and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

