CP Holiday Train spreads cheer & helps those in need

This Sunday will mark 20 years for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.



The tradition is meant to celebrate the holidays (of course), but also to celebrate the communities that it stops in.



Concessions are of no cost, but any free will offerings will go directly to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition to help those in need pay for things like housing, medical costs, and more.



The Holiday Train event will also act as a food drive. This year, all donations will go to Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry.

“Bring the food,” said Mac McLeod, executive director for the Minot Area Homeless Coalition. “Bring the food down, the Donation Station will be there where there will be people from Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry to receive it. The more, the merrier.”



The train is scheduled to arrive in Minot at 6:30 PM at the Main Street Railroad Crossing.



Before that, it will make its way through Carrington and Harvey, with its final stop of the night in Kenmare at about 8:30. Click here for Sunday’s North Dakota schedule to see when the train will be in your area.