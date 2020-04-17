Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center creates care bags for local ND families

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a parents worst nightmare to find out their child has been sexually assaulted or abused.

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s all about raising awareness and educating communities about what we can all do to prevent child abuse.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center is one of the organizations in our state that provides help during these situations.

They offer ongoing counseling services to help kids heal, whether that be mentally or physically.
Typically they have a public event at the library called the “family day make and take”– but due to COVID-19 they can’t host it this year.

However it hasn’t stopped them from offering services still …

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center Director Paula Condol says, “We are doing 10 different crafts on Facebook through the next 2 weeks and each craft will be teaching them a new skill like it would do in live person so we wanted to make this as accessible as possible.”

They have been making videos to give families tips and activities to do– such as yoga, story time, and more. They even created bags that are filled with different crafts which are being distributed around the area.

Condol says, “So in each bag there are instructions for each of the 10 crafts– so it comes with the instructions and why that craft is important. We want to make sure families that want to spend some time with each other during this crisis have the resources to be able to do that.”

Last year they had about two hundred kids and parents attend their event. They hope that doing this online will help them reach even more families across the state.

They made over seventy bags and given out about thirty already. They plan to make more.

For more information about the bags and their virtual videos head, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge