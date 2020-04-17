Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center creates care bags for local ND families

It’s a parents worst nightmare to find out their child has been sexually assaulted or abused.

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s all about raising awareness and educating communities about what we can all do to prevent child abuse.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center is one of the organizations in our state that provides help during these situations.

They offer ongoing counseling services to help kids heal, whether that be mentally or physically.

Typically they have a public event at the library called the “family day make and take”– but due to COVID-19 they can’t host it this year.

However it hasn’t stopped them from offering services still …

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center Director Paula Condol says, “We are doing 10 different crafts on Facebook through the next 2 weeks and each craft will be teaching them a new skill like it would do in live person so we wanted to make this as accessible as possible.”

They have been making videos to give families tips and activities to do– such as yoga, story time, and more. They even created bags that are filled with different crafts which are being distributed around the area.

Condol says, “So in each bag there are instructions for each of the 10 crafts– so it comes with the instructions and why that craft is important. We want to make sure families that want to spend some time with each other during this crisis have the resources to be able to do that.”

Last year they had about two hundred kids and parents attend their event. They hope that doing this online will help them reach even more families across the state.

They made over seventy bags and given out about thirty already. They plan to make more.

For more information about the bags and their virtual videos head, click here.