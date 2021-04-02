Department of Emergency Services places temporary flight restriction near Medora

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services requested a temporary flight restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision came as the state’s Civil Air Patrol, National Guard, and U.S. Forest Service continue to fight the wildfire in Medora.

Officials are asking for manned and unmanned aircrafts to not fly within a radius of 10 nautical miles of Medora.

The temporary flight restriction is in place until April 8th at 7 p.m. to keep the area clear for response agencies.

The temporary flight restriction may be changed or cancelled depending on the condition of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Medora Wildfire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

FF APR 2

flight restriction

NDC APRIL 2

Bismarck Girl's Soccer

Mandan Softball

HS Track & Field

Comm. Ambulance Gets Defibs

Act of Kindness at Edison

New HS Minot

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine Quarantine

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 4-1

American Rescue Plan

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News