Department of Emergency Services places temporary flight restriction near Medora

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services requested a temporary flight restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision came as the state’s Civil Air Patrol, National Guard, and U.S. Forest Service continue to fight the wildfire in Medora.

Officials are asking for manned and unmanned aircrafts to not fly within a radius of 10 nautical miles of Medora.

The temporary flight restriction is in place until April 8th at 7 p.m. to keep the area clear for response agencies.

The temporary flight restriction may be changed or cancelled depending on the condition of the fire.