Behavioral health expansion will benefit Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion members

The Department of Human Services has been approved to expand its behavioral health services in North Dakota.

The plan is three-fold: it opens up new services for those who need it, offers new jobs in behavioral health, and it presents an opportunity for providers to expand their business.

The new services will include housing and employment, peer support, respite, and educational support.

Pamela Sagness, the behavioral health division director at the Department of Human Services, says the expanded services are much needed considering the times we are now living through.

Sagness says, “What we were seeing is a lack of community-based services. And overutilization of residential services where people should be able to get services close to where they live and where they have natural support.”

Starting February 16th, there will be 12 new services and they are looking to add more providers.

The services are for individuals enrolled in Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion members with addiction, mental illness, or brain injury.