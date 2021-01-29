Behavioral health expansion will benefit Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion members

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

puzzle jigsaw heart on brain, mental health concept, world autism awareness day

The Department of Human Services has been approved to expand its behavioral health services in North Dakota.

The plan is three-fold: it opens up new services for those who need it, offers new jobs in behavioral health, and it presents an opportunity for providers to expand their business.

The new services will include housing and employment, peer support, respite, and educational support.

Pamela Sagness, the behavioral health division director at the Department of Human Services, says the expanded services are much needed considering the times we are now living through.

Sagness says, “What we were seeing is a lack of community-based services. And overutilization of residential services where people should be able to get services close to where they live and where they have natural support.”

Starting February 16th, there will be 12 new services and they are looking to add more providers.

The services are for individuals enrolled in Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion members with addiction, mental illness, or brain injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Oil Program

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 29

NDC JAN 29

Friday, January 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

It's Cookie Time!

Funding Project

SYSK: Dani Bennett

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

LSS to DHS, Refugee Resettlement

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Sahara Reopening

Vaping Education

Mobile Homes

Seat Belt Hearing

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News