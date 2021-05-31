Dept. of Transportation will start constructions in various parts of Bismarck on Tuesday

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 9th Street and Broadway Avenue to Rosser Avenue will be reduced to two lanes northbound. The two lanes will be closed for a water main reconstruction.

The construction should be completed by June 11, 2021.

Eastbound traffic at Rosser Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to East Avenue A, then west on East Avenue A to 8th Street, then south on 8th Street back to Rosser Avenue

Also starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Washington Street, South of Expressway Ave between Bismarck Expressway and Easy Street will have restricted movements.

The construction is to replace a water main in the northbound roadway and reconstruction of the roadway.

Southbound traffic on Washington Street will be reduced to one lane. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one left turn lane, two through lanes, and one right turn lane. Denver Avenue will be closed to east/west traffic at Washington Street during this time.

Local businesses will be accessible. Businesses east of Washington Street and North of Denver Avenue can be accessed from Portland Drive.

Riverwood Drive will be open to east/west traffic.

All truck traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. The truck detour route, for trucks

wanting to access the area from the North, will utilize Bismarck Expressway to University Drive/ 9th

Street south to 12th Street south to Burleigh Avenue, and west back to Washington Street.

Trucks can access the area from the South by using Washington Street to Burleigh Avenue east to 12th Street north to University Drive/ 9th Street to Expressway.

Department of Transportation says drivers should expect long delays during this project phase because it will impact traffic movements in the area through early July of 2021.