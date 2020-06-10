Dickinson care facility uses social media for Alzheimer awareness

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and one in three seniors die with the disease or another form of it.

The Dickinson CountryHouse facility is trying to raise more Alzheimer’s awareness, through social media.

It exclusively benefits patients in our area who are living with any sort memory care needs. They are making sure their residents live their best lives possible even through this pandemic.

Executive Director at CountryHouse Tessa Johnson says, “Everybody that you talked to knows somebody with dementia and that’s why I think it is growing and that’s why it’s becoming more widely known and there’s more light to it. It’s not so much a stigmatized disease that people don’t want to talk about anymore.”

It’s real, it’s in our communities, it’s in our friend circles and Johnson tells KX News, it’s been especially hard for their resident’s families since COVID-19 hit.

“Our families have suffered because because they can’t visit their loved and it’s very difficult because with this disease you aren’t sure when they are going to change,” says Johnson. “When will they not remember, when they possibly will forget your face?”

But they’ve been able to use social media to not only keep families updated, but to show others that this disease doesn’t have to be as scary as many might think.

Life Enrichment Coordinator at CountryHouse Abi Rohrer says, “To normalize senior living and to normalize the fact there is a serious issue with Alzheimer’s and we need to find a cure and we need to do something about it and doing these kind of events.”

The CountryHouse staff are all in their 20s and 30s and putting their millennial-generation skills to good use. They have created hundreds of videos you may have seen, many even going viral, not just throughout North Dakota but the world.

And these videos aren’t something just the viewers have been loving, the residents have been loving it, too. Especially the dancing.

Resident at CountryHouse Ruth Fitterer says, “Wonderful….My mom was a great dancer. My Dad was whatever–my brothers were good dancers–they were all great.”

Abi Rohrer adds, “And doing everything we can to advocate for our residents and for our community to make a difference.”

They recently reopen their outdoor garden for visitors and will be have an upcoming 5K ColorRun to support Alzheimer’s.

For more information and to see some more of their videos, click here.