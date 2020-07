Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A Dickinson woman died when she lost control of her motorcycle.

At 11:45 p.m. on July 9th, the 48-year-old woman was driving her Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on East Broadway and and 10th Ave.

According to highway patrol, she lost control at a curved road, and rolled into the west ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released pending notification of his family.