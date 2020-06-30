Julie Obrigewitch with Dickinson Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee joined Good Day Dakota Tuesday to talk about the City of Dickinson's 4th of July Celebration.

Julie Obrigewitch with Dickinson Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee joined Good Day Dakota Tuesday to talk about the City of Dickinson’s 4th of July Celebration.

Sheriff Lee says their will be some additional precautions in place for COVID-19. They include distancing between floats and maintaining a ten foot distance between floats and the crowds. They are throwing candy.

July 4th is the biggest days of the whole five-day event. The day starts out with a series of road running events that are separated into categories so that everyone in the family can participate. Later at 10 am, the “Celebrating Freedom Parade” kicks off. It’s one of the only 4th of July parades in the state of North Dakota. It’s an hour-long parade with more than 100 floats. It will be ushered in with old West horses and carriage, and then followed by old tractors and various other Western-themed floats. For the rest of the day, you can head over to downtown Dickinson and enjoy various food vendors and booths. The day will be wrapped up with a fireworks display over the Dickinson State University rodeo grounds. Other events will include bandshell concerts and stock car races.

Click here for more information about the parade including the events dates and times.