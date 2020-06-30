Dickinson’s 4th of July Celebration is gearing up for Saturday’s big parade

Good Day Dakota

Julie Obrigewitch with Dickinson Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee joined Good Day Dakota Tuesday to talk about the City of Dickinson's 4th of July Celebration.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julie Obrigewitch with Dickinson Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee joined Good Day Dakota Tuesday to talk about the City of Dickinson’s 4th of July Celebration.

Sheriff Lee says their will be some additional precautions in place for COVID-19. They include distancing between floats and maintaining a ten foot distance between floats and the crowds. They are throwing candy.

July 4th is the biggest days of the whole five-day event. The day starts out with a series of road running events that are separated into categories so that everyone in the family can participate. Later at 10 am, the “Celebrating Freedom Parade” kicks off. It’s one of the only 4th of July parades in the state of North Dakota. It’s an hour-long parade with more than 100 floats. It will be ushered in with old West horses and carriage, and then followed by old tractors and various other Western-themed floats. For the rest of the day, you can head over to downtown Dickinson and enjoy various food vendors and booths. The day will be wrapped up with a fireworks display over the Dickinson State University rodeo grounds. Other events will include bandshell concerts and stock car races.

Click here for more information about the parade including the events dates and times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Summer College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer College Baseball"

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

Yoga for Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

Fireworks Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

drought troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

West Nile Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

Belcourt Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Latest Stories

More Local News

Don't Miss