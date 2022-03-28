Doctor Anthony Tello didn’t always have plans to become a doctor.

“I wanted to do something in National Parks and Services. I wanted to do something different, but then I realized that wasn’t my calling. I went into medicine,” Sanford Health Department Chair Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Anthony Tello said.

Dr. Tello has 33 years of experience practicing medicine and isn’t the only one in his family doing it.

“I come from a family of ten siblings and of the ten, nine are in medicine,” Dr. Tello said.

Dr. Evan Rogler has four years of experience as a pediatrician and also comes from a big family. His interest in the medical field comes from frequent doctor visits as a child.

“I quickly learned that; that was a person that my mom respected, a person that my mom trusted, and someone that we too could go to where we needed help,” Dr. Rogler said.

Help that inspired him to be a superhero to children by restoring them back to full health.

“That’s what gets me out of bed every day. I want to be here to help them, to answer their questions, and to just be available,” Dr. Rogler said.

Both Dr. Tello and Dr. Rogler agree that how they interact with their patients is very important.

“Holding a patient’s hand is more important than many of the medications that you prescribe. When you do that, these patients understand that you are concerned, and you want to help them,” Dr. Tello said.

“We are doing something with a team of healthcare workers that makes a difference in these patients’ lives many times helping to save their lives,” Dr. Rogler said.

Dr. Tello and Dr. Rogler don’t always know the outcome of patients after they leave their office, but when they get a surprise visit it leaves them speechless.



“When you have these patients come back to the intensive care unit to thank the health care workers, that makes this whole job incredibly good,” Tello said.

This is why giving thanks is the most painless part of the visit.



“I remember at the end of her hospital stay; she drew me a picture. It was actually a picture of a superhero in a cape with these huge, big muscles. It said Doctor Evan on the top of its chest, and I said that’s why I’m here,” Dr. Rogler said.