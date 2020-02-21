Doctors warn of the dangers behind viral video challenge

Kids are falling for yet another challenge online. This time, literally, and they can be seriously hurt.

The “Skull Breaker Challenge” involves taking a video for the social media app TikTok where three people stand in a row and they all jump at the same time.

The person in the middle is usually unsuspecting and when they jump in the air, the two people on either side kick them off of their feet and right onto their head.

“We don’t take head injuries lightly at all.”
Dr. Saleem at the UND Center for Family Medicine says there’s nothing funny about the Skull Breaker Challenge.
“There’s risk of concussion, there’s risk of hemorrhage which is a brain bleed, there’s risk of brain damage. And a concussion can go undiagnosed for quite a while.”

It’s easy to see just how dangerous it is.
Saleem says an un-detected concussion can lead to permanent brain damage, or a slow brain bleed that unknowingly progresses can even be fatal.

A New Jersey mom, Margaret Moss, is sharing her story after her son was rushed to the hospital from school with a head injury because of the TikTok challenge.

He’s recovering from a severe concussion and doesn’t even remember what happened.
“One little thing that you do that you may think is funny can change your life forever,” Moss said.

KX News looked to see if it’s trending on Twitter, and it is. But now, many of the stories highlight the dangers behind it.

The same goes for TikTok. We actually couldn’t find examples of the once-trending challenge. Now, you’ll find videos from all over the world begging to put an end to it.

School Resource Officer Caisee Sandusky said it’s a challenge in itself to keep up with what all kids are doing on social media.
“A lot of it has to do with just being engaged in the social media world ourselves.”

As trends come and go, she said it’s up to staff, parents, and students to keep each other informed and on top of the next big trend.

