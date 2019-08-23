Donut worry. Beer happy. Bismarck’s 1st Donut and Beer Festival

Who doesn’t love beer and who doesn’t love doughnuts, so why not bring them together.

The first ever Donut and Beer Festival is coming to Bismarck this weekend and this is one event you DO-NUT want to miss.

The Bismarck Larks are bringing Homer Simpson’s dream event to reality this weekend. Lee Greuel who is the media manager for the Bismarck Larks talks to KX more about the event.

All attendees can see live music, games, contests and on-field activities. The event will be Saturday, August 24th from 4 pm- 8 pm at the Bismarck Community Bowl. For more information, click here.