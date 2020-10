Seniors who are 65 or older and still need a flu shot can do so Thursday, Oct. 15 in Minot.

First District Health Unit says a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.

It will take place at the former Sears Automotive Center at Dakota Square Mall.

You just have to wear short sleeves and bring your Medicare card, and you can stay in your vehicle.