Expect worse flu season in 2019, doctors say

It’s flu season and that means that it’s time to get your flu shot.
Dr. Supha Arthurs, an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health says this year’s flu might be worse than last year, based on the southern hemisphere’s recently-ended flu season. She says the best time to get the flu shot is before the end of October.
She also added that your body takes about 2 weeks to develop immunity against the virus, so the sooner you get it, the better.
Children as young as six months can receive a flu vaccine.