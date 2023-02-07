NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Veterans are among us, and one group in our region is dedicated to helping them.

As we reported, the Fallen Outdoors group in North Dakota held a banquet last weekend to raise money for 2023 programs. The $49,000 raised will go towards several outdoor adventures for veterans like hunting, fishing, and hiking, which are all ways to get veterans together and show they are not alone in their struggles.

The group knows some of our veterans are in rural communities and getting the word out there is tough. This means that Fallen Outdoors must try to use as many resources as possible to reach out to all our veterans.

“Having a good successful event like that is big for us because we will get more brand awareness out there,” Fallen Outdoors’ ND Chapter President Joel Campbell said. The funds we raise can go to new equipment and different types of events that may cost more than we can currently afford.”

To donate to The Fallen Outdoors, please visit their website.