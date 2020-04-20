Family doesn’t let COVID-19 stop them from visiting grandfather

A stay in the hospital is hard enough on its own, but imagine being unable to see your family during your stay. That’s the reality for North Dakotan’s in the wake of COVID-19.

Aaron Fields shows us how one family found a way to visit their loved one, while staying safe.

Milla Weigel says, “I have grown up with my grandfather my entire life. There is never a time I don’t get to see him.”

For Milla and her grandmother, Deb, it’s been a very tough time when it comes to seeing one of the most important people in their lives.

Deb Weigel, “There are no visitors– he even had to come to the emergency room by himself. We couldn’t even come to the emergency room to see him.”

But they’re still finding ways to connect.

“We have been coming here and sitting in the parking lot and then he stands up in his room and then we start waving to each other–so he can see our face and we can see his face,” says Deb.

Mark Weigel is currently checked in at Sanford Health, but spent weeks at the Vibra Hospital in Mandan. And the hospital CEO tells KX news she understands the importance of patient visits …

CEO at Vibra Healthcare Glynda Sauviac says, “We value family involvement because it truly has proven to help our patients get better and their journey to wellness.”

Vibra has gone from limiting visitations to having none at all– because of the pandemic. But they tell me they are doing what they can to make the best out of this situation.

Chief Marketing Officer at Vibra Healthcare Sheriff Sharma says, “We will go up there to entertain them or do whatever we can do to manage the loneliness.We do a lot of social media presence and do a lot of funny videos here to try and keep the morale up.”

There are still many unknowns for the future but for the Weigel family, even though there’s a lot they miss about Mark …

“The hugs and kisses and just being by him,” says Deb.

Just getting to wave to him through a window is a form of healing.

Milla adds, “It means that we are still with him and we are not completely forgetting about him while he’s in the hospital and we are out here. Its reminding him that we are still looking out for him and still watching him.”

Vibra Hospital also provides virtual online visiting for their patients.