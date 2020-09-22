Family traditions during the pandemic

Fall is the perfect time to slow down and make some memories with your family. Game nights, hayrides, and family photos — these are just a few of the family traditions that are making a come back despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing and travel restrictions have made it harder for families to connect. But not for Tiffany Ormonde and her family. She says keeping her family traditions alive is what she is looking forward to this fall.

“For me, it’s just kind of the end of the business of summer where everything’s kind of winding down, you’re spending more time with family, more cooking and baking going on.. just kind of cozy in the house,” says Tiffany Ormonde.

A family tradition for Tiffany and her sister Sommer Jacob is baking.

“Cooking lots of fun stuff. Definitely the fall spices. Pumpkin roll was a staple every Thanksgiving.

So either my sister or I will make the pumpkin roll. this year I experimented with some Pumpkin cookies. There’s always some fall-flavored desserts.,” says Ormonde.

Sommer tells me she looks forward to fall too — for food and fashion.

“Well, I love fall. I’m a basic girl so I love the scarves and the pumpkin spice lattes and all the yummy comfort foods of course,” says Jacob.

But besides games nights and baking, there’s another tradition in the family.

“We love to do pumpkin carving. It’s one of our favorite traditions,” says Jacob.

The sisters both say gathering with people you love, spending quality time with them, and making memories is so important during this time of uncertainty.

The pandemic, no doubt, has changed the way we all function, but what is certain is the importance of keeping tradition alive.