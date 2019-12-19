FDA permits sale of low-nicotine cigarettes, Dept. of Health has concerns

The FDA announced this week that it will allow the sale of new low-nicotine cigarettes.
The products will have about 95 percent less nicotine than standard cigarettes, but some risks remain.
The FDA determined that the reduced nicotine products have the potential to lessen nicotine dependence for addicted, adult smokers but that does not mean they’re safe.
The only difference is the nicotine levels. The rest of the dangerous chemicals used in standard cigarettes are still in these new products.
The 22nd Century Group is the company that can begin selling Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol.
These products are not FDA-approved, the application to market and sell the products is what the FDA reviewed and permitted.
ND Department of Health’s Director of Tobacco and Prevention Control, Neil Charvat said, “Even though they say a lot of statements like, ‘may, could, possibly help,’ that sort of thing … we know from addiction that you start with the lower-level stuff and work your way up to the harder stuff. I mean, we don’t see the alcohol industry promoting reduced alcohol beverages as a way to quit drinking.”
The premise of the approval is the idea that that non-smokers, including youth, are unlikely to start using these products, and because nicotine is the addictive chemical, those who do experiment with them are less likely to become addicted.
Because that is an implication and hasn’t been proved with long-term data, the Department of Health won’t sign off on these products as better or safer.
Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol will hit the shelves any day now.