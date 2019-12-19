Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

FDA permits sale of low-nicotine cigarettes, Dept. of Health has concerns

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The FDA announced this week that it will allow the sale of new low-nicotine cigarettes.

The products will have about 95 percent less nicotine than standard cigarettes, but some risks remain.

The FDA determined that the reduced nicotine products have the potential to lessen nicotine dependence for addicted, adult smokers but that does not mean they’re safe.

The only difference is the nicotine levels. The rest of the dangerous chemicals used in standard cigarettes are still in these new products.

The 22nd Century Group is the company that can begin selling Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol.

These products are not FDA-approved, the application to market and sell the products is what the FDA reviewed and permitted.

ND Department of Health’s Director of Tobacco and Prevention Control, Neil Charvat said, “Even though they say a lot of statements like, ‘may, could, possibly help,’ that sort of thing … we know from addiction that you start with the lower-level stuff and work your way up to the harder stuff. I mean, we don’t see the alcohol industry promoting reduced alcohol beverages as a way to quit drinking.”

The premise of the approval is the idea that that non-smokers, including youth, are unlikely to start using these products, and because nicotine is the addictive chemical, those who do experiment with them are less likely to become addicted.

Because that is an implication and hasn’t been proved with long-term data, the Department of Health won’t sign off on these products as better or safer.

Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol will hit the shelves any day now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge