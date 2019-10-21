Fighting breast cancer one pink beer at a time

Have you ever sipped on a pink beer? Well, the month of October is your time to try it, and it’s all for a great cause.

The non-profit Pink it Forward started to give cancer patients all around our region comfort packages. Since then they have partnered up with McQuade Distributing to set up events in order to help even more people.

McQuade Distributing calls it “Beers for Boobs”. And it’s already raised over $48,000 to this date.

For every case equivalent of Michelob Ultra sold in the month of October, McQuade Distributing will donate $1 to Pink It Forward. That means if you are enjoying a Michelob Ultra on tap, in a bottle, or a can at any of your favorite bars, McQuade’s will pitch in $1.

Your beer will also be dyed pink, as a way of getting the message out there even further.

Heather Nelsen with McQuade Distributing says the campaign means more to her and the company than most people realize. She’s had a sister and best friend pass away from breast cancer.

“Three years ago I just looked at a photo today and we dedicated the $8,500 in memory of Heidi,” Nelsen says. “I love that we sell beer, but we are so much more than just selling beer. We go above and beyond for whatever we can do in the Bismarck and Mandan community to donate money to great causes.”

KX spoke with one of the creators of Pink it Forward, who tells us these care packages make a big impact on the people receiving them.

“Even better is when we have someone receive our package and when they come up and tell us ‘I got your package on my front door and it just made me feel better,'” says Pink It Forward creator RueAnn Gallagher. “It just validates it and makes us just want to do more for more people and just reach across just North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota to touch as many people as we can.”

The comfort kits have things like robes, blankets, travel mugs, and anything else they would need for going through chemotherapy.

McQuade Distributing has had events at Stadium, The Drink, Buffalo Wild Wings, and will have more throughout the month of October and for more information about upcoming events, click here.

