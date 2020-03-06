Five men, one company: Threefold wins big at N.D. ADDY awards

Threefold Media and Production company located right here in Bismarck added 12 more awards to their already long list.

The media company has earned 47 ADDY awards for all their hard work.

The American Advertising Awards also known as the ADDY’s celebrate the creative advertising and marketing companies in our region. You could be anywhere from a corporate communicator or a journalist, all the way to a musician or printer to qualify for these.

These awards celebrate the best of the best in creative advertising and marketing companies around the region .

Threefold has been creating videos since 2014 and has worked with companies in North Dakota and all over the nation as well. Every year they tell me their number of clients continues to rise in returning clients.

Threefold Producer and Product Manager Joel Land says, “Any project that we get to be involved from the beginning to the end is really our goal. So our creativity and getting to be apart of the phase where we are talking to a company and deciding what’s best for them, and coming up with a way to say what they need to say for their customers or future customers.”

Threefold consists of only five employees. They have competed against huge companies for these wins. The company also won the most awards out of anyone and they shared the secret behind their succes s.

Founder and Director at Threefold Keenan Hauff says , “Kind of doing everything we could for the project. So we would always over-deliver and that is something we really stood by and still do stand by because we want to constantly exceed expectations.”

The award they’re most proud of this year is the Judge’s Choice Award for their video with Minnkota Power.

“The Judge’s Choice is always a fun one with that project in particular. The bike power was a lot of fun from start to finish,” says Hauff.

“Our field of work is relatively subjective, so when you have these industry professionals come in and are judging these events and you receive one of the top three awards– it’s very validating and rewarding,” Land adds.

They will compete against other mid-west states at the district level coming up. For more information about Threefold, click here.