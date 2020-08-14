FOMO 10/40 Creamery changing the world one ice cream cone at a time

When you hear the acronym “FOMO” your first thought is probably not about ice cream.

The phrase typically refers to the “fear of missing out,” but one ice cream shop is bringing a whole new meaning to it.

FOMO 10/40 Creamery opened last year in May and they are doing more than just selling ice cream.

The mobile store is located in the parking lot of BoneShaker Coffee in Bismarck. It’s become a hit among locals for a variety of reasons.

Founder of FOMO 10/40 Andrew Hershey says, “I just love the idea of coming and enjoying ice cream in the summer with family and seeing families connect together.”

Not only is Andrew Hershey an ice cream lover but he loves traveling. He spent a year seeing parts of the world most people wouldn’t want to step foot in.

Hershey says, “Highest amounts of violence, highest amounts of violence, highest amounts of persecution, lowest amounts of freedom. lowest amounts of education, highest amount of poverty. This list goes on.”

Seeing the lack of opportunity and help for people in these countries, but also wanting to bring joy through ice cream he created FOMO 10/40 Creamery.

“People think that every time you think of ice cream that ‘fear of missing out’ would make sense,” says Hershey. “But the real heart behind this is place– well in my heart is ‘focused on missions overseas” 10/40.”

That is a window of countries 10 degrees and 40 degrees north of the equator– hence the 10/40 in the name. Hershey even bases his flavors off these countries like the China Chocolate Classic or Ethiopian Espresso.

Hershey says, “If we can just put those countries on the map people can see that those countries can change over time and more work travelers will come and see some of the most amazing places in the world.

After opening a year ago they were able to use their profits to start some projects already.

“We sent some students to Guatemala last year to build some homes,” says Hershey. “Me and my fiance got to go to Egypt to do a vision trip to see what kind of businesses could we start here and who could we partner with. When we got there we found a guy who started his own ice cream shop two weeks before we got there.”

He says it’s gratifying to see his small shop serve a greater purpose in the world.

“Just seeing something so good being enjoyed by many people and then that inspiration to go out through the community and hopefully the world.”

All of their ice cream is made from local North Dakota products. Their last day open this year is August 21st, so better get some while you can because they won’t be back until next summer.

For more information, click here.