Food pantries feel the pinch near holidays

Food pantries are feeling the pinch when it comes to providing families with Thanksgiving meals.



One, in particular, has seen an uptick of about 30 families in the past week.



Last week, Our Lady of Grace Food pantry had 154 families come to stock up for the month.

That compares to the average of about 130 families a week.



The pantry is open four days a week and anywhere from 35 to 50 families come each day.



This week, it’s closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and is especially busy leading up to it.

“There is a dramatic uptick of activity and people coming in during the holidays, both for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” volunteer Jeff Balentine said. Instead of maybe taking two or three trips from the warehouse over to the pantry, we’re doing four or five trips.”



The food pantry does have some turkeys but not enough for all 560 families that it feeds each month.



Pantry Coordinator, Joyce Sand, said even without the holiday, it’s been hard to keep up, but that donations have been very good so far this year.



Food drives always come in handy, and all you have to do is call Joyce at Our Lady of Grace to set one up. 701-839-5520