Food Safety Education Month: 1 in 6 Americans get sick from foodborne illness

September marks National Food Safety Education Month.

Food safety is something experts say we should think about with every meal and every snack. Each year, around 1 in 6 Americans get sick, nearly 130,000 hospitalized, and 3,000 die from eating contaminated food.

The most common people who can get food poisoning are:

  • Children younger than 5
  • Adults aged 65 and older
  • People with health problems or who take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness
  • Pregnant women

Currently, North Dakota follows the FDA model food code regulations that are published every 4 years. However, our state does not require food safety certified managers in restaurants, which some states do to ensure proper safety protocols.

But food safety issues can be prevented just by being aware.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Deborah Strand says, “With food safety, one of the major issues to prevent foodborne illness is just to look at ourselves, how we handle ourselves, how we take care of ourselves,” says Deborah Strand, a registered dietician nutritionist. “We are the number one culprit.”

Some of the most common food handling mistakes are:

  • Purchasing food from unsafe sources
  • Failing to cook food correctly
  • Holding food at incorrect temperatures
  • Using contaminated equipment
  • And Practicing poor personal hygiene

For more information on North Dakotas Food Regulations, click here.

You can also check out food safety products from the North Dakota Department of Health.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

