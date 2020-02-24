FREE NFP program helping new moms in our region

Pregnancy can be exhilarating and overwhelming, especially when there are added challenges or complications. To help mothers-to-be facing those challenges, the Nurse-Family Partnership Program is now being offered in our region.

The N-F-P program is free and brought by a partnership with Custer Health and the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Department.

Every year there are thousands of babies born to vulnerable first-time mothers. Vulnerable meaning mothers who are teen moms, single moms, moms who have faced addiction, immigrant moms and any situation where a child could be living in poverty.

But that’s where the NFP Program comes in.

They will be helping first-time moms who are at 28 weeks or less in their pregnancy, through registered trained nurses. N-F-P will help these mothers for the first one-thousand days or until the child is 2-year-old.

They will teach moms how to have a healthy pregnancy and being the best mom they can be. They also help with finding childcare and many other support efforts.

KX News spoke with the nurse behind the program, she says it started in August of 2019 but it has already been successful.

Community Health Nurse for Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Jessica Linneman says, “You may not be struggling with something that is very obvious like substance abuse– you may have just moved to our community and are brand new and just need some support. So I like to just focus in that we are a free personal nurse for any mom experiencing their first pregnancy.”

N-F-P has over 40 years of research and has shown significant improvements with the work they have done with these moms.

There is no age limit if you do what to go through the program and it is free.

They have about 35 to 40 moms they can still fit in to the program, but it is growing very fast.

Linneman says, “The goal for the program is to fill up all 64 spots and find more money to serve moms in our community. I think every mom that wants the support from a nurse deserves it. So here at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health our goal is to find ways to support healthy families.”

No moms have dropped out of the program since they started. This is completely voluntary and they don’t want anyone to feel obligated to stay in the program if they don’t like it.

There are four nurses available through the program in our region and they are hoping they will get more grant money so they can help more moms.

You can text, call, or fill out a referral form online by, clicking here.