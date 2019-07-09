FREE Shooting Sports Family Event this weekend

Having trouble finding something fun for the whole family this weekend?KX has an event that will keep you locked and loaded.

The Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol are hosting their annual Shooting Sports Family Event. This is all for FREE.

The MVSSA, local sportsmen and shooting club members will offer shooting activities such as trap shooting, archery, muzzleloader shooting, rimfire rifle and pistol shooting, centerfire rifle and pistol shooting all under certified and safe conditions.

The event will be Saturday, July 13th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Fried Family Marksmanship Complex. For more information call 701-595-0297.