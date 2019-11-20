Freezin’ for a Reason: ND students experience life of the homeless

42 million Americans are at risk of going hungry, and more than 500,000 thousand Americans are homeless on a typical night, according to the North Dakota Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People.

This week that group is shedding light on these issues and getting our communities involved at the same time.

The coalition has set up events all week to get people to take action on the issue.

One of those events is called Freezin’ for a Reason. Members of the University of Mary Psychology, Addiction Counseling, Criminal Justice, and Social Work Association, and Mhyre Elementary students took part.

From 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday, they worked hand-in-hand with people experiencing homelessness to see just what it’s like.

“Try and picture yourself in their shoes and try to understand the situation they are coming from,” says Nikki Schladetsch, a senior at the University of Mary. “Not every situation is the same.”

Schladetsch is one of the 30 volunteers from the University of Mary who spent their day collecting money, non-perishable goods, and getting a glimpse of what life is like for a homeless person.

“It’s very eye-opening,” says Schladetsch. “This year isn’t as cold as previous years, previous years you really get a feel for what these people experience on a daily basis.”

In 2018 over 1,258 people were provided shelter in Bismarck and Mandan, which totaled to over 34,000 nights. Mark Heinert with the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People says this is far from a simple issue.

“I would challenge everyone to imagine what you would do if you did not have a place to stay. Where would you go? How would you survive? It’s these bitter cold winter months that help us make this point obvious,” says Heinert.

Schladetsch says being apart of this is event isn’t just a great opportunity to help out the people that need it — it’s another reason to motivate her for her future.

“A very big part of why we are the majors that we are and what we decided to be in college,” says Schladetsch. “So what we do today is a very motivating aspect of what we do for our careers. We want to help people we want to bring awareness to what is not commonly thought of as something in everyday community life.”

They have made a goal of collecting 1,258 pounds of food this week, to symbolize the 1,258 people who have been in local shelters this year.

The Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People would still love your help. If you would like to make any donations or come to any of their events this week, click here.

The coalition also adds if you don’t feel comfortable giving out money to a homeless person, you can direct them to a program like theirs so they can help them.