FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Abel The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Abel The Dog. Abel is about five to six months old. Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Abel was found hanging by his hind leg high enough that it could not have been an accident.

Woo says Abel has a significant damage to his hind leg and he will have the leg amputated on February 22nd.

Woo says they see many animals that have been abused or neglected. She says it make up about 60-70% of the animals the shelter takes in.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

