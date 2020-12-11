Furry Friday: Meet Ariel The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Ariel the dog. Ariel is a very energetic dog who is always ready to play. She is a herding dog which means that she is very smart but also very active. Ariel is looking for a forever home.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue says the organization is hosting a Meet and Greet event on Saturday, December 12th, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Mall.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

