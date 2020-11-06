FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Billie The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Billie the dog. Billie is a female Shiba-mix with beautiful blue eyes. She is very shy at first and is friendly once she gets to know you. She loves to play and go on walks. Billie also gets along with other dogs.

Furry Friends is hosting a microchip clinic event where you can microchip your pets. The event will be on Saturday November 7th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Loving Paws Clinic. The microchip is $35 per animal.

Schirado says the organization had to canceled some of its fundraising events due to the pandemic and the organization is in need of donations.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

