Furry Friday: Meet Bonnie and Clyde the puppies

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features two puppies, Bonnie and Clyde. The puppies were found in an abandoned building and Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is in need of a foster family to take care of the puppies.

The organization is also hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with the Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here now through June 9th.

On May 31st, Furry Friend is hosting a micro-chipping event in the Sear’s parking lot at Gateway Mall. The event will start at 2 p.m. and the cost is $35 per animal.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

