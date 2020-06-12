Furry Friday: Meet Brutus The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Brutus the dog. Brutus is an elder dog. He is very friendly and loves to cuddle. Brutus is looking for his forever home.

The organization is hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with the Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here. Last day for registration is June 12th.

On June 16th, Furry Friends will be hosting a microchip clinic at the Gateway Mall. The event will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get your pets micorchipped at $35 for each pet.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is asking the public for help. The organization is in need of gently used or new crates or kennels for a surrender event to support North Dakota’s overpopulated areas. Officials say this is a group effort of area rescue that will be happening next month.

You can find the drop sites listed on Furry Friends’ website.

You can also help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

